Sports

Miami Open 2024: Defending Champ Medvedev Beats Jarry, Books Semi-Final Date With Sinner - In Pics

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev saw off a late challenge from Nicolas Jarry to book a Miami Open semi-final rematch with Jannik Sinner. Medvedev defeated Jarry 6-2,7-6 in straight sets. Medvedev beat Sinner in last year’s Miami final, but the Italian came from two sets down to claim the Australia Open title in January.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures to the crowd after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

1/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, prepares to hit a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

2/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

3/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

4/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, hits a backhand to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

5/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, hits a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

6/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, hits a forehand to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

7/7
Miami%20Open%202024%3A%20Medvedev%20vs%20Nicolas%20Jarry
Miami Open 2024: Medvedev vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita