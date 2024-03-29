Sports

Miami Open 2024: Defending Champ Medvedev Beats Jarry, Books Semi-Final Date With Sinner - In Pics

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev saw off a late challenge from Nicolas Jarry to book a Miami Open semi-final rematch with Jannik Sinner. Medvedev defeated Jarry 6-2,7-6 in straight sets. Medvedev beat Sinner in last year’s Miami final, but the Italian came from two sets down to claim the Australia Open title in January.