Sports

Miami Open: Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka Advance To Second Round - In Pics

Andy Murray came back from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at their Miami Open 2024, opening round match on Thursday (March 21, 2024). The former world number one wrote on the court-side TV camera that there is ‘life in the old dog yet’ after pulling off an impressive comeback victory. Naomi Osaka too advanced, defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4 in her return to Miami. The runner-up to Iga Swiatek in her last appearance in 2022 will face No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina in the second round. Jack Draper earlier put in an assured performance to beat Taro Daniel and reach the second round.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
Miami Open tennis tournament: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Andy Murray, of Britain, celebrates after beating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in his first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

1/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Andy%20Murray%20vs%20Matteo%20Berrettini
Miami Open tennis tournament: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Andy Murray, of Britain, returns a shot from Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in his first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

2/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Andy%20Murray%20vs%20Matteo%20Berrettini
Miami Open tennis tournament: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, stumbles and appears lightheaded, before returning to his bench mid-game to be checked by team staff, in his first round match against Andy Murray, of Britain, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

3/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Andy%20Murray%20vs%20Matteo%20Berrettini
Miami Open tennis tournament: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Andy Murray, of Britain, reaches to return a ball to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during their first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

4/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Andy%20Murray%20vs%20Matteo%20Berrettini
Miami Open tennis tournament: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, serves to Andy Murray, of Britain, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

5/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Naomi%20Osaka%20vs%20Elisabetta%20Cocciaretto
Miami Open tennis tournament: Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

6/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Naomi%20Osaka%20vs%20Elisabetta%20Cocciaretto
Miami Open tennis tournament: Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

7/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Naomi%20Osaka%20vs%20Elisabetta%20Cocciaretto
Miami Open tennis tournament: Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

8/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Naomi%20Osaka%20vs%20Elisabetta%20Cocciaretto
Miami Open tennis tournament: Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, returns a shot from Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

9/9
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament%3A%20Naomi%20Osaka%20vs%20Elisabetta%20Cocciaretto
Miami Open tennis tournament: Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot from Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement