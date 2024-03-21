Sports

Miami Open: Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka Advance To Second Round - In Pics

Andy Murray came back from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at their Miami Open 2024, opening round match on Thursday (March 21, 2024). The former world number one wrote on the court-side TV camera that there is ‘life in the old dog yet’ after pulling off an impressive comeback victory. Naomi Osaka too advanced, defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4 in her return to Miami. The runner-up to Iga Swiatek in her last appearance in 2022 will face No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina in the second round. Jack Draper earlier put in an assured performance to beat Taro Daniel and reach the second round.