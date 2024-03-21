Andy Murray, of Britain, celebrates after beating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in his first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Andy Murray, of Britain, returns a shot from Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in his first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, stumbles and appears lightheaded, before returning to his bench mid-game to be checked by team staff, in his first round match against Andy Murray, of Britain, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Andy Murray, of Britain, reaches to return a ball to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during their first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, serves to Andy Murray, of Britain, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, returns a shot from Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot from Elisabetta Cocciaretto, of Italy, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.