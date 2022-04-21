Arjun Tendulkar Turns Yorker King Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Tie - Watch Video

One of the weakest links for Mumbai Indians in their dismal run at the ongoing IPL 2022 has been their fast bowling. At a time when their premier pacers aren’t able to find their mojo on the field, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is making all the right noises at the nets.

Ahead of the mega Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash on Thursday, Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm seaming all-rounder, dismissed a Mumbai Indians left-hander with a searing yorker before he could bring his bat down.

The video, which was put up by the Mumbai Indians’ social media handles and on their YouTube channel soon went viral with fans asking for the youngster’s debut against Chennai Super Kings.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi unable to make an impact in the tournament so far, the inclusion of Arjun Tendulkar’s raw pace might be a trump card for Rohit Sharma as the five-time champion captain is trying to get hold of his foot in the ongoing edition.

Mumbai Indians are going through their worst season in the history of the IPL having lost all their six games so far. With eight games left, Mumbai Indians need to win them all with healthy margins to book a top four spot. A defeat against Chennai Super Kings will put water to all their hopes.

Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of Mumbai Indians for several years. The tall, lanky pacer has been a net bowler for Mumbai Indians and honed his skills under Zaheer Khan.

Arjun was first picked last year in the auction before being released into the auction pool this year. He was once again snapped up by the management at the mega auctions in Bengaluru in February for INR 30 lakh.