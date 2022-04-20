Maria Sharapova, Five-time Grand Slam Champion, Announces Pregnancy

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Russian, who turned 35th on Tuesday, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that it's "Precious beginnings". (More Tennis News)

Sharapova retired from the sport in February 2020. And she announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December. Gilkes is a British businessman.

"Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," Sharapova added.

A fan favourite during her playing days, Sharapova remains the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam.

She won her first Grand Slam when she defeated the two-time defending champion, Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final as a 17-year-old.

She won the US Open title in 2006, then followed it up with the Australian Open crown in 2008. She completed a career Slam in 2012 at the French Open.

She also won the silver medal London Olympics 2012.

The former women's singles world number one won 39 career titles, including three in doubles.