Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Maria Sharapova, Five-time Grand Slam Champion, Announces Pregnancy

Maria Sharapova is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. She is the only Russian woman to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Maria Sharapova, Five-time Grand Slam Champion, Announces Pregnancy
Maria Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 9:41 am

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Russian, who turned 35th on Tuesday, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that it's "Precious beginnings". (More Tennis News)

Sharapova retired from the sport in February 2020. And she announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December. Gilkes is a British businessman.

"Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," Sharapova added.

Related stories

On This Day In Sport, June 9: Career Grand Slam For Maria Sharapova, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes NBA Finals History

Admirable How Novak Djokovic Has Turned Around His Tennis Career: Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova Could Have Won 10 Majors Without Shoulder Injury: Michael Joyce

A fan favourite during her playing days, Sharapova remains the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam.

She won her first Grand Slam when she defeated the two-time defending champion, Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final as a 17-year-old.

She won the US Open title in 2006, then followed it up with the Australian Open crown in 2008. She completed a career Slam in 2012 at the French Open.

She also won the silver medal London Olympics 2012.

The former women's singles world number one won 39 career titles, including three in doubles.

Tags

Sports Tennis Maria Sharapova Pregnancy Alexander Gilkes Wimbledon French Open Australian Open US Open Grand Slam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read