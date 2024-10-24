Sports

Man City Vs Sparta Prague: English Champions Score Five - In Pics

Erling Haaland scored an outrageous backheel volley in the Champions League on Wednesday to issue a timely reminder of his own credentials as a potential Ballon d’Or winner. A day after Vinicius Junior hit a hat trick for Real Madrid, Haaland scored an early contender for goal of the season with his acrobatic effort in Manchester City’s 5-0 win against Sparta Prague. Haaland’s volley in the 58th minute at the Etihad Stadium was a moment of individual brilliance. From around six meters (20 feet) and with his back to goal, the Norway striker leaped in the air and flicked the back of his foot to meet Savinho’s cross from the right. Connecting powerfully with his heel, the ball shot down into the turf and bounced high into the top corner beyond Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl.