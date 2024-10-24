Manchester City's Phil Foden shakes hand Sparta's Asger Sorensen at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland challenges for the ball with Sparta's Asger Sorensen during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Sparta Praha's Angelo Preciado challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Sparta Praha's Veljko Birmancevic challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Spartak Prague at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.