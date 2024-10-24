Sports

Man City Vs Sparta Prague: English Champions Score Five - In Pics

Erling Haaland scored an outrageous backheel volley in the Champions League on Wednesday to issue a timely reminder of his own credentials as a potential Ballon d’Or winner. A day after Vinicius Junior hit a hat trick for Real Madrid, Haaland scored an early contender for goal of the season with his acrobatic effort in Manchester City’s 5-0 win against Sparta Prague. Haaland’s volley in the 58th minute at the Etihad Stadium was a moment of individual brilliance. From around six meters (20 feet) and with his back to goal, the Norway striker leaped in the air and flicked the back of his foot to meet Savinho’s cross from the right. Connecting powerfully with his heel, the ball shot down into the turf and bounced high into the top corner beyond Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl.

Britain Soccer Champions League 2024: Sparta Prague vs Manchester City
Britain Soccer Champions League 2024: Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Phil Foden shakes hand Sparta's Asger Sorensen at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Champions League 2024: Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague
Britain Soccer Champions League 2024: Sparta Prague vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Champions League 2024: Sparta Prague vs Manchester City
Champions League 2024: Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland challenges for the ball with Sparta's Asger Sorensen during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Champions League 2024: Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague
Champions League 2024: Sparta Prague vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Sparta Prague vs Manchester City
Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague
Sparta Prague vs Manchester City | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Sparta Prague vs Manchester City
Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Sparta Praha's Angelo Preciado challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Champions League: Sparta Prague vs Manchester City
Britain Soccer Champions League: Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Sparta Praha's Veljko Birmancevic challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Champions League: Manchester City Vs Sparta Prague
Britain Soccer Champions League: Sparta Prague vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Spartak Prague at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

