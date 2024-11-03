English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics

Manchester City's Erling Haaland shakes hands with Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, left and Bournemouth's Adam Smith after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England. Bournemouth won the game 2-1.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds his sides fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland hits a rebound against the post during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden shoots at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, top right, heads the ball and scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Evanilson is mobbed by teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second right, leaps to head the ball towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, right is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, left, vies for the ball with Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.