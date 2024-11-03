Sports

English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics

Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended in a 1-2 loss at Bournemouth on Saturday (November 2, 2024) as Liverpool wrested back the lead in the title race. Pep Guardiola had warned this week that his Manchester City team could be “in trouble” after injuries kept piling up, and those comments quickly proved prophetic on an eventful day. The Cherries stunningly took a 2-0 lead at home thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson and then held off City’s comeback attempt. Josko Gvardiol pulled one goal back in the 82nd while Erling Haaland had a header saved in injury time and then hit the post from the rebound.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Erling Haaland shakes hands with Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, left and Bournemouth's Adam Smith after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England. Bournemouth won the game 2-1.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth
Britain Soccer Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds his sides fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

EPL: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
EPL: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Erling Haaland hits a rebound against the post during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

EPL: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth
EPL: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Phil Foden shoots at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, top right, heads the ball and scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

English Premier League: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth
English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Bournemouth's Evanilson is mobbed by teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City Vs Bournemouth
English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second right, leaps to head the ball towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

English Premier League 2024-25
Britain Soccer Premier League | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, right is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League 2024-25 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, left, vies for the ball with Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

