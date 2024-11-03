Sports

English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics

Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended in a 1-2 loss at Bournemouth on Saturday (November 2, 2024) as Liverpool wrested back the lead in the title race. Pep Guardiola had warned this week that his Manchester City team could be “in trouble” after injuries kept piling up, and those comments quickly proved prophetic on an eventful day. The Cherries stunningly took a 2-0 lead at home thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson and then held off City’s comeback attempt. Josko Gvardiol pulled one goal back in the 82nd while Erling Haaland had a header saved in injury time and then hit the post from the rebound.