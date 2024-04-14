Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi Stars As Inter Miami Win In Front Of Sellout Crowd - In Pics

Argentina football team captain and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history. A defensive mistake by Sporting KC player allowed Suarez to convert a Diego Gómez cross pass inside the 6-yard box to give his side the lead. With Inter Miami CF (4-2-3) trailing 1-0 in the 18th minute, Messi assisted on Gomez's first-touch right-footer in the middle of the box to tie it. Messi's left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami in front 2-1 in the 51st minute. It was his fourth straight MLS game with a goal. The win solidified Inter Miami's top position in the standings with NY Red Bulls behind on goal difference.