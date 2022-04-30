Lucknow Super Giants All-Rounder Deepak Hooda Hits 600th Six Of IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Deepak Hooda smashed the 600th six in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The second and final six off Liam Livingstone during his 34-run knock against Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium, Pune was the 600th in 42nd match in IPL 2022.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

KL Rahul, who used to play for Punjab Kings then, hit the 600th six in the 53rd match of IPL 2021 while the same was hit by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana against Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the 2020 edition of IPL.

As many as 95 batters have hit 609 sixes so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 32 sixes in eight games. KKR’s Andre Russell is second with 22 sixes in nine matches. Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone is third with 20 sixes in nine innings of as many matches.

As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit most of the total sixes that IPL 2022 has seen thus far. Seven players from Rajasthan Royals have contributed 85 sixes off the 609 sixes in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants’ batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 12 players from each side contributing to the total number of maximums. Gujarat Titans’ eight players hit 45 sixes in eight matches which are the fewest among the 10 teams.

Sixes By Each Team In IPL 2022

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

Rajasthan Royals-8-85-7-Jos Buttler-(32 sixes)

Punjab Kings-9-70-11-Liam Livingstone-(20 sixes)

Kolkata Knight Riders-9 69-12-Andre Russell-(22 sixes)

Chennai Super Kings-8-63-8 Shivam Dube/Robin Uthappa/Ambati Rayudu-(14 sixes each)

Lucknow Super Giants-9-60-12-KL Rahul-(15 sixes)

Mumbai Indians-8-58-10 Suryakumar Yadav/Tilak Varma-(13 sixes each)

Royal Challengers-9-54-11-Dinesh Karthik-(15 sixes)

Delhi Capitals-8-54-8-Rovman Powell-(10 sixes)

Sunrisers Hyderabad-8-51-9-Rahul Tripathi-(13sixes)

Gujarat Titans-8-45-8-David Miller-(11 sixes)

Total: 42-609-96-Jos Buttler-(32 sixes)