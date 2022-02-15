Romance has always been in the air in cricket. Smitten by their beauties, foreign cricketers have been bowled by Indian maidens. From Garfield Sobers to Shoaib Malik, the list is long. One more foreigner - Glenn Maxwell -- is joining this lovely list as IPL 2022 beckons. (More Cricket News)

Indian cricketers' love story with Bollywood is well known. From Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, there are numerous sizzling partnerships. So have been love stories between overseas players like Vivian Richards and his companion Neena Gupta.

Glenn Maxwell, who has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022, is set to tie the knot with Indian-origin fiancee, Vini Raman, most likely before IPL begins March end.

The Maxwell-Vini good news broke after actress Kasturi Shankar tweeted the wedding card that left the fans in awe.

In her tweet, Shankar wrote, “Glenn Maxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini!”

Maxwell and Vini got engaged to each other on March 14 in 2022, just before COVID-19 hit India. They have been dating each other since 2017. Vini has studied medical science at Mentone Girls secondary college and is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne.

Here are some overseas cricketers who found their love in India:

Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik found his better half in Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. They married on April 12, 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 3, 2018.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. (Twitter)

Viv Richards and Neena Gupta

Former West Indies great Viv Richards’ love affair with Neena Gupta was the talk of the town in the nineties. Richards, who was married at that time with two children, met Neena at a party and fell in love. However, they never married each other, but have a daughter Masaba Gupta, who is now a famous fashion designer.

Zaheer Abbas wed Rita Luthra

Former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas met Rita Luthra in the United Kingdom where she was pursuing a degree in interior design. Abbas, one of the few Asian cricketers to score 100 first-class hundreds, was playing for English county side Gloucestershire. The duo married in 1988 and Rita changed her religion and name to become Samina Abbas. They have a daughter Sonal Abbas.

Muttiah Muralitharan married Madhimalar Ramamurthy

Chennai girl Madhimalar Ramamurthy clean bowled the world's most dangerous off-spinner Muralitharan. Madhimalar, who is a daughter of Nithya and S. Ramamurthy, the owners of Malar Hospitals, tied the knot with the world’s highest wicket-taker in 2005.

Hasan Ali wed Shamiya Arzoo

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali also married an Indian girl, Samiyaa Arzoo. The duo got married on August 20, 2019 in Dubai and embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter on April 6, 2021.

Glenn Turner and Sukhinder Kaur

New Zealand’s Glenn Turner married Indian Sukhinder Kaur in 1973 and have two children. The lady, who is popularly known as Sukhi Turner, has been an important political figure in New Zealand.

Mike Brearley wed Mana Sarabhai

Legendary England cricket captain Mike Brearley married Mana Sarabhai of Gujarat in 1970. Mana is the daughter of the famous industrialist, Gautam Sarabhai. The couple is happily married and is settled in London and have two children.

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

During good times in cricket relationship between India and Pakistan, handsome batsman Mohsin Khan’s love affair with Bollywood actress Reena Roy made headlines. The duo got married in a private ceremony in Karachi and have a lovely daughter. However, their marriage ended in divorce.

Shaun Tait married Mashoom Singha

Former Australian speedster Shaun Tait tied the knot with Indian model Mashoom Singha in 2014. Tait proposed Mashoom in Paris while on a vacation and got married to each other in Mumbai.