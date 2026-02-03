NBA: Tyrese Maxey Scores 29 As Philadelphia 76ers Beat LA Clippers
Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, Dominick Barlow added 26 points and 16 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 128-113 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory. The game featured two big names who weren’t selected as All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid of the Sixers and Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers. Embiid had 24 points as he continues to gain full strength after a right ankle injury. The Sixers improved to 11-10 without Paul George, who is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.
