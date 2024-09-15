Sports

PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics

All good things come to an end. Few expected Liverpool’s good thing to end on Saturday. An uncommon perfect run of three wins to start the English Premier League without conceding a goal came to a stunning end at Anfield where Nottingham Forest won for the first time since 1969. Forest had 30% possession, three shots on target — all after halftime — and only two corners but Callum Hudson-Odoi curled a shot beyond the reach of Alisson in the 72nd minute and it held up in a 1-0 win.

EPL: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

1/9
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Murillo (5) reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/9
EPL 2024: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
EPL 2024: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, left, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/9
EPL 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
EPL 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, Mohamed Salah, center, and Conor Bradley react after Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/9
English Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/9
English Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate tries control the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/9
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno, right, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/9
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/9
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister dribbles the ball followed by Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/9
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right, clears the ball past Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Secure Easy Win Over Philadelphia Union
  2. AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday
  3. Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics
  5. Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: 'We Played Two Different Games' - Maresca Hails His Team's Response
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, Search Ops Underway
  2. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  3. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  4. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  5. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  2. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  3. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  4. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them