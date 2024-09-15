Sports

PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics

All good things come to an end. Few expected Liverpool’s good thing to end on Saturday. An uncommon perfect run of three wins to start the English Premier League without conceding a goal came to a stunning end at Anfield where Nottingham Forest won for the first time since 1969. Forest had 30% possession, three shots on target — all after halftime — and only two corners but Callum Hudson-Odoi curled a shot beyond the reach of Alisson in the 72nd minute and it held up in a 1-0 win.