Nottingham Forest's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Nottingham Forest's Murillo (5) reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, left, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, Mohamed Salah, center, and Conor Bradley react after Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate tries control the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno, right, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister dribbles the ball followed by Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right, clears the ball past Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.