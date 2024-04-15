Sports

Liverpool Lose Ground In Premier League Title Race - In Pics

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes were dealt a serious blow as Eberechi Eze scored the only goal in Crystal Palace’s shock 1-0 win at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side were punished for a poor start by Eze after 14 minutes and then failed to take a host of chances in a frustrating second half on Sunday.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, centre, sits on the pitch in dejection as Crystal Palace players celebrate their victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Supporters of the Crystal Palace cheer their team at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Curtis Jones reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates with Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

