Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 8 Live

Riding high on confidence with three wins from as many games in Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans will be playing Islamabad United next in the eighth match of the ongoing tournament. (More Cricket News)

While the Multan Sultans have defeated Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators and stay at the top of the table with 6 points to their credit, Islamabad United have played just one game in which they defeated Peshawar Zalmi thoroughly by 9 wickets and are at the second spot in the points table.

Shan Masood, who scored a terrific 88 off 58 in Multan Sultans’ previous game has been one of the key players for the side this season. He leads the run-scorers’ chart with 197 runs from 3 games. Meanwhile, for Islamabad, Alex Hales scored valuable 82 not out off just 54 balls in the only game the team has played so far.

In the bowling department, Multan Sultans’ leg-spinner Imran Tahir leads the race with 7 wickets to his name, while Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali with two wickets each to their credit have done well for Islamabad so far.

Head-to-head

Matches Played: 9

Islamabad United: 5

Multan Sultans: 4

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 8 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Date: February 01 (Tuesday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Athar Mahmood