Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 8 Live

Unbeaten Multan Sultans play against Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League 2022. Check match and telecast details of PSL 2022 match 8.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 8 Live
Islamabad United share a 5-4 head-to-head record against Multan Sultans. - Twitter/@IsbUnited & @MultanSultans

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 2:53 pm

Riding high on confidence with three wins from as many games in Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans will be playing Islamabad United next in the eighth match of the ongoing tournament. (More Cricket News)

While the Multan Sultans have defeated Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators and stay at the top of the table with 6 points to their credit, Islamabad United have played just one game in which they defeated Peshawar Zalmi thoroughly by 9 wickets and are at the second spot in the points table.

Shan Masood, who scored a terrific 88 off 58 in Multan Sultans’ previous game has been one of the key players for the side this season. He leads the run-scorers’ chart with 197 runs from 3 games. Meanwhile, for Islamabad, Alex Hales scored valuable 82 not out off just 54 balls in the only game the team has played so far.

Related stories

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over Quetta Gladiators

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022: Fixtures, Squads And Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League

In the bowling department, Multan Sultans’ leg-spinner Imran Tahir leads the race with 7 wickets to his name, while Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali with two wickets each to their credit have done well for Islamabad so far.

Head-to-head

Matches Played: 9
Islamabad United: 5
Multan Sultans: 4

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 8 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
Date: February 01 (Tuesday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Athar Mahmood

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Anwar Ali, Johnson Charles, Rumman Raees, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Blessing Muzarabani, Dominic Drakes, Rizwan Hussain, Asif Afridi, Aamer Azmat

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) Live Streaming Preview Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans Islamabad United Multan Sultans T20 Cricket PSL 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Rohit Sharma’s Biggest Challenge As Captain Will Be To Remain Fit: Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma’s Biggest Challenge As Captain Will Be To Remain Fit: Ajit Agarkar

IND Vs WI: Kieron Pollard Sings In Praise Of Caribbean Unity, Wants West Indies To Be Rock Solid In India

IPL Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin In Top Bracket

Live Streaming Of India Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Where To Watch Live

India Budget 2022: Tokyo Olympics Success Influences Sports Allocation, Gets Rs 305.58 Crore Hike

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians