Having suffered a setback in their last match, Islamabad United will be looking to seal the final playoff spot when they face Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

With eight points from as many matches, a win against Lahore Qalandars will put Islamabad United on 10 points. Quetta Gladiators, who play Karachi Kings on Sunday, are fifth with six points. Even if Islamabad United lose against Lahore on Saturday, they will have another chance against Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman has been in excellent form this season for Lahore Qalandars with a century and five half-centuries. The bowling quartet of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan has been ruthless in their approach and would exploit the conditions well on Saturday.

In fact, the match against Lahore Qalandars will be Rashid’s last in this edition and the Afghanistan star will definitely aim to leave a mark before joining the national side against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Islamabad United are in a bit of trouble at this moment.

While opener Paul Stirling has left for national duty, New Zealand’s Colin Munro is out with injury. Englishman Alex Hales too has left the country due to bubble fatigue. The trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Akhlaq, and Zeeshan Zameer is also injured.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have played five times with each other in Pakistan Super League. Islamabad United have won three games while Lahore Qalandars were able to win in two.

When is Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match?

The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match is on February 19, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match starts?

The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match being played?

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan(w), Liam Dawson, Asif Ali(c), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Musa, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zeeshan Zameer, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Alex Hales

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt(w), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Syed Faridoun, Ahmed Daniyal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Akif Javed, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Sohail Akhtar, Matty Potts, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel.