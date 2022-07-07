Live Streaming Of Wimbledon 2022: When And Where To Watch Ladies' Singles Semi-finals Live

Who plays whom in the Wimbledon 2022, ladies' final be determined on Thursday. In the first semi-final, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia takes on Tatjana Maria of Germany, while in the second match, Romanian Simona Halep meets Russian-born Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina. (More Tennis News)

Jabeur, seeded sixth, is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep, 16th seed, has already won Wimbledon and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.

Jabeur, Maria (unseeded) and Rybakina (17th seed) are three of the five first time semifinalists at Wimbledon this year, a record for any Grand Slam since the 1997 US Open.

The first ladies' singles semi-final between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria at Centre Court starts at 6:00 PM IST.

The tentative start timing for the second semi-final between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina is 7:15 PM IST.

Both the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the gentlemen's singles semis on Friday, defending champion Novak Djokovic faces Cameron Norrie, while Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios.