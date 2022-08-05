Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 4th T20: Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Match Live In Fort Lauderhill

Shreyas Iyer's performance will be under intense scrutiny as India gear up for the back-to-back T20s against West Indies, starting in Fort Lauderhill on Saturday, with the twin objective of winning the series and also firming up squad for T20 World Cup.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and nothing would be more satisfying than a couple of thumping wins in front of the USA's Indian diaspora, which is anticipating an enjoyable weekend cricket carnival. The West Indies vs India fourth T20 can be seen live in India.

However, in this current India set-up, if there is one man whose performance will be monitored more than anyone else, it has got to be Iyer. Deepak Hooda, who has used most of the opportunities handed to him, looks good to outwit Iyer at the moment as far as the big ticket T20 World Cup berth is concerned.

With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all set to be back in the playing eleven for the Asia Cup 2022, time is certainly running out for the 27-year-old Mumbaikar, who has had scores of 0, 10 (11 balls) and 24 (27 balls) in the three games so far in the ongoing series.

He looked distinctly uncomfortable against the fast and rising deliveries. In head coach Rahul Dravid's regime so far, no player has got a raw deal in terms of chances and are given long enough rope to succeed.

If Iyer gets a go in the last two games, he has no option but to put his best foot forward as the Asia Cup team, in all probability, will also be the likely team for the T20 World Cup. While Suryakumar Yadav's awe-inspiring shots left all and sundry wide-eyed, he is expected to have his skipper Rohit Sharma for company at the top of the order.

In the third game in Basseterre, Rohit was forced to retire hurt with a back spasm when he was batting on 11 and it was more like a precautionary measure with a three-day gap in between games.

The Indian captain would like to continue his recent good form and positive intent in the two remaining games but at the same time would have the best seat to judge the form of some of his batters.

Avesh Khan has been taken to cleaners in the last two games but Dravid-Rohit pair has no other option but to continue with the profligate MP speedster as Harshal Patel hasn't fully recovered from his rib-cage injury.

It will be interesting to see if Kuldeep Yadav gets a game in the series and India play an extra spinner in case Harshal doesn't get fit in time.

West Indies vs India, T20 Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met 23 times in T20s, and the head-to-head record is India's favour, 15-7. There was one no result. And they have also won the last four bilateral T20I series against the Windies.

How To Watch West Indies Vs India, 4th T20 match?

Fans in India can watch the West Indies vs India, 4th T20 match live on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming of the 4th WI vs IND T20 cricket match will be available on FanCode.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.