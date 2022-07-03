Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

After rain washed away the first T20 between West Indies and Bangladesh, both teams would want the sky to be clear during the second game of the three-match series on Sunday. The second West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 will be live-streamed in India. (More Cricket News)

The WI vs BAN second T20 scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

Showers forced a premature end to the first T20 at a refurbished Windsor Park. A wet outfield delayed the start for 100 minutes and reduced the match to 16 overs per side. After play was halted in the eighth over, the match was reduced to 14 overs each.

Bangladesh, made to bat first, got only 13 overs when a shower interrupted play again. But that was enough for officials to call a washout with the ground flooded in sunlight. Bangladesh was 105-8. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 29 while Romario Shepherd shone with the ball for West Indies with 3-21.

The game was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane. Ranked seventh in the world, two-time World Cup winners, West Indies are one of the most dangerous sides globally.

With power-hitters like Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, and Pooran to name a few, the Caribbeans pose a serious threat to any opposition in the world on a given day.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have struggled with their batting off late with the visitors losing both the Test matches inside three days. Most importantly, Bangladesh’s biggest concern in this series will be to fix their opening dilemma ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh lost the three-match series against Pakistan last year before starting 2022 with a win over Afghanistan. However, the Bangla Tigers lost the second and final T20 of the series against Afghanistan too.

On the other hand, West Indies have struggled too with their form in the shortest format of the game. Out of eight T20s played in 2022, West Indies have won just three and lost five which includes a 3-0 whitewash against India.

Head-To-Head

West Indies have a 7-5 head-to-head T20 record against Bangladesh. Two games ended in no result. The last time both teams faced was during the T20 World Cup group stage encounter last year in Sharjah.

When Is WI vs BAN 2nd T20 International Match?

The West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20 match will be played on July 3 (Saturday) at 11 PM IST/1:30 PM local at Windsor Park in Dominica.

How To Watch WI vs BAN, 2nd T20 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the WI vs BAN 2nd T20 will be available on FanCode app in India.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserve: Dominic Drakes.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.