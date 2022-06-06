Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

World champions Australia will face Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series that starts in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium on June 7. Following the T20 series, both teams will lock horns in five ODIs and two Tests. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of Sri Lanka vs Australia T20s in India. (More Cricket News)

This is the second time Sri Lanka are meeting Australia this year. In February, Sri Lanka had toured Australia for a five-match T20 series which they lost 1-4. On the other hand, Australia are touring Sri Lanka for the first time since 2016.

Although Star Sports have the broadcast rights of Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 series but it is unsure which channels will telecast them live. Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 series will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app on all android and mobile devices. All three T20s will start at 7 PM IST.

Sri Lanka, at present are going through political and economic turmoil. Reports suggested that the Australian cricketers were reluctant to tour the island nation but Cricket Australia went ahead with the tour.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed former fast bowler Lasith Malinga as bowling strategy coach for the ODIs and T20s against Australia. Australia, currently sit fifth in the ICC T20 rankings while Sri Lanka are way below ninth.

Head-To-Head

Australia enjoy a better 12-9 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. The only game that ended in a tie between the two sides came in Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia earlier this year.

SL vs AUS T20 Schedule

1st T20 – Colombo

2nd T20 – Colombo

3rd T20 - Pallakele

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.