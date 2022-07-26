Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20: When And Where To Watch SCO Vs NZ Cricket Live

After whitewashing Ireland in a recent T20 series, New Zealand will be aiming to start their tour of Scotland on a winning note on Wednesday. The Kiwis will be playing Scotland in the first of two T20s at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. (More Cricket News)

The SCO vs NZ first T20 will be streamed live in India from 7PM IST. The Scotland vs New Zealand scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

New Zealand are coming into this series after playing a highly competitive white-ball series against Ireland. Although the Kiwis won both the ODIs and T20 series, New Zealand were made to fight in almost every game against the Irish.

On the other hand, Wednesday’s match against New Zealand will be Scotland’s first T20 this year. The last time Scotland played in the shortest format of the game was during the T20 World Cup in UAE last year.

Scotland will be beginning a new era under Richie Berrington after Kyle Coetzer announced his retirement from the T20 format. Mitchell Santner will be leading New Zealand.

Head-To-Head

Scotland have played New Zealand only twice in T20 history, losing on both occasions. The first time New Zealand played Scotland was in 2009 T20 World Cup while their last meeting was during the 2021 edition in UAE.

When and Where To Watch SCO vs NZ First T20 match in India?

FanCode app will live stream the Scotland vs New Zealand first T20 in India from 7PM IST.

Squads

Scotland: Richie Berrington (C), Mark Watt, Craig Wallace (wk), Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Gavin Main, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans, Matthew Cross (wk).

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon