Live Streaming Of RCB Vs MI, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Winless Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday night in IPL 2022. While RCB have won two in three games played so far, MI have lost three in three.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RCB vs MI live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The forms of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have given a big boost to the side. Faf du Plessis too has looked impressive, however, the side would want Virat Kohli to get some runs under his belt. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is available for them and this is another plus for the side. In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel are in good touch, while David Willey and Mohammed Siraj will also look to gain back their forms.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav joined the team in their recent game and proved his mettle with an impactful half-century, Dewald Brevis too was impressive in his maiden IPL game and will be given plenty of more chances for the talent and potential he possesses.However, it would be the form of skipper Rohit Sharma that would worry the side. Meanwhile, Daniel Sams’ poor form might see him getting dropped from the playing XI. Riley Meredith may replace him.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 29 matches against each other. While MI have won 17 of them, RCB have won the rest 12.

VENUE AND PITCH

RCB and MI play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. 3 games have taken place at the venue so far with the defending teams winning two and chasing team winning one. Talking about the most recent game, chasing seemed too easy when Pat Cummins took his side home against a 162-run target with 24 balls remaining in the game.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thami, Jasprit Bumrah