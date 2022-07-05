Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Taylor Fritz: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinal Match Live

Rafael Nadal enjoys a 1-1 head-to-head record against Taylor Fritz. Get live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal tie.

Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his third Wimbledon title.
Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his third Wimbledon title. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 5:36 pm

Rafael Nadal will aim to get closer to his third Wimbledon title when the seeded Spaniard takes on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal at the All England Club on Wednesday. The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz encounter can be seen live in India. (More Tennis News)

Everything went smoothly for Rafael Nadal against Botic van de Zandschulp until it came time to close out their fourth-round match. Serving for the win at 5-3 in the third set, Nadal was broken for the second time in the match.

He then failed to convert three straight match points when leading 6-3 in the ensuing tiebreaker. That was the end of the Dutchman’s resistance, though, as Nadal converted his fourth match point for a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) win on Centre Court.

The Spaniard was playing his first grass-court tournament since 2019, when he lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals. Nadal also has a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open to take his career tally to a record 22 major titles.

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Quarterfinals; To Face Taylor Fritz – In Pics

Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic Cruise Into Wimbledon 2022 Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinal Match Live

Meanwhile, 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz is the only American man left in the draw. After three of his countrymen lost in the fourth round, the 11th-seeded Fritz ended that streak by beating qualifier Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Head-To-Head

Rafael Nadal has met Taylor Fritz twice with both winning one game each. While Nadal won at 2020 Mexico Open, Fritz got better of his opposition at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells.   

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz;

Date: July 6, 2022;

Time: Yet To Be Decided

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Sports Tennis Rafael Nadal Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Live Streaming Grand Slam Australian Open French Open
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read