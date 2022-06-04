Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Casper Ruud: Watch French Open 2022, Men's Singles Final Live

The 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will be facing 23-year-old Casper Ruud in the final of men’s singles at the clay-court event on Sunday. While Nadal will be looking to extend his Grand Slam titles to 22, Ruud will be eyeing his maiden major trophy. (More Tennis News)

With his semi-final win over Marin Cilic, Casper Ruud has become the first Norwegian player to reach the final of a Grand Slam. However, the task is not done yet as he is still one match away from making his 2022 French Open run further memorable. In the final, Rudd faces the King of Clay Rafael Nadal, a player who has never lost a final at the event.

Undoubtedly, Rudd will have to play out of his skin to stand a chance against a clinical Nadal on the clay court on Sunday, but he should not lose heart as there is a first time for everything.

Meanwhile, the final match might not be a cakewalk for a veteran Nadal as well. The 36-year-old Spaniard is finding it hard to keep himself fit, courtesy a chronic pain in his left foot that’s been an off-and-on problem for years for him. He advanced to the final after his semi-final opponent Alexander Zverev retired mid-way during the match due to a twist on his ankle.

While a victory for Ruud in the 2022 French Open final can help him script history, a win for Nadal would mean that he extends his record Grand Slam titles to 22, making a gap of two with the tally of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

When and where will the French Open 2022 final match be played?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud is scheduled for Sunday. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to see French Open 2022 men’s single final match live?

The men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud at French Open 2022 will be live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

Where to see the live streaming of French Open 2022 men’s singles final match?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.