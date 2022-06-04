French Open 2022: Casper Ruud Beats Marin Cilic, Sets Up Dream Final With Rafael Nadal

After an underwhelming first set, Casper Ruud registered a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the second semi-final of French Open 2022 on Friday in Paris. (More Tennis News)

Ruud, 23, thus became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final. The 8th seed now faces 13-time French Open champion, Rafael Nadal, in the final on Sunday.

Nadal, the fifth seed, advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured his right ankle during the second set, a little more than three hours into the first semi-final at Roland Garros. The Spaniard was leading 7-6 (8), 6-6.

Casper Ruud has trained at Nadal’s tennis academy in Spain and refers to the 36-year-old Spaniard as his idol. Ruud's father, Christian, was a professional tennis player from 1991 to 2001.

The second semifinal between Ruud and Cilic was interrupted for more than 10 minutes in the third set by a climate activist who attached herself to the net and knelt on the court.

An activist protesting at the net. AP Photo

There have been other episodes involving people interrupting matches at Court Philippe Chatrier over the years.

During the 2013 men’s final, a topless man carrying a fiery flare jumped onto the court. In the 2009 final, a man went up to Roger Federer and tried to put a hat on his head. In the 2003 final, a male streaker hurdled the net.

In the women's singles final on Saturday, world number one and former champion, Iga Swiatek of Poland face Coco Gauff of the United States.

Swiatek, 21, is the clear favourite. On a 34-match win streak, the Pole has dropped only one set, against Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round, en route to her second Grand Slam final.

Gauff, who's yet to drop a set, will play her maiden singles final in a Major. The world number 23 is also in the women's doubles final. The 18-year-old and her American compatriot Jessica Pegula face French wildcards, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the title clash Sunday.

(With AP inputs)