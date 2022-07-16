Live Streaming Of PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final: Watch All Singapore Open Badminton Title Clashes Live

India legend PV Sindhu will target her third title this year when she meets fast-rising Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final of the Singapore Open 2022. The match will be telecast live. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu, 27, defeated unfancied Japanese Saena Kawakami in straight games (21-15, 21-7) to book her third final in 2022. The two-time Olympic medallist had previously won two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open this year. Sindhu is the third seed in the tournament.

In the other semi-final, unseeded Wang Zhi Yi, dished out an equally emphatic performance to beat Japan's Ohori Aya 21-14, 21-14. The 22-year-old is the reigning Asian champion. The two-time World Junior champion and a Youth Olympics silver medallist, lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the Indonesia Open final last month.

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi, head-to-head record

This is the second meeting between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi. At the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, the Indian shuttler beat her Chinese rival 21-18, 21-13 in their round of 32 match.

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open final match details

Match : Singapore Open 2022, women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi;

Date : July 17 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 10:30 AM IST/1:00 PM local;

Venue : Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.

How to watch PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open final match live?

The women's singles final of the Singapore Open 2022 between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi will be telecast live on Sports 18. Live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi badminton final will be available on Voot.

In the men's singles final, Japan's Kodai Naraoka will face Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. The tentative start time is 1:10 PM IST.

It will be an all-Indonesian affair in the men's doubles final, between Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin. The tentative start is 12:30 PM IST.

The women's doubles final will be between Indonesia pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti against China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu. The tentative start time is 11:50 AM IST.

In the mixed doubles final, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand will take on the Chinese team of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping. The tentative start time is 11:10 AM IST, soon after the women's singles final.