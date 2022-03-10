Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs South Africa: Where To Watch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Match Live

South Africa will be looking to take most advantage when they take on an unsettled Pakistan side in the eleventh game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 on Friday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Pakistan women vs South Africa women starts at 6:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are off to a bad start in the ICC Women’s World Cup, having lost both their games so far – against India and Australia. Pakistan were humiliated by 107 runs by India in their tournament opener on Sunday.

In their second game, they suffered a seven-wicket loss to six-time champions Australia. On the other hand, South Africa hammered Bangladesh by 32 runs on Saturday in their only game in the tournament. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Lack of match practice ahead of the World Cup has been an issue for Pakistan women side and that was evident in the first two games. In both the games, the Pakistan batting looked totally unsettled, something that head coach David Hemp needs to fix as soon as possible if they want to go ahead into the knockouts.

Pakistan bowlers, led by Diana Baig showed glimpses but were unable to capitalise on the opportunities. They will have to play their skins out if they want to contain South Africa.

As far as South Africa women are concerned, baring Tazmin Brits, almost every batter got some runs under their belts against Bangladesh. The bowlers were led by Ayabonga Khaka, whose four wickets rattled the opposition.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have faced 24 times with South Africa women winning 18 times. Pakistan women registered wins n just four games while two matches ended in no result. In World Cups, South Africa women won all three games against Pakistan women.

Squads:

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee