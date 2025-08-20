Maccabi Tel Aviv V Dynamo Kyiv Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs 1st Leg: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Dynamo Kyivs Nazar Voloshyn
Dynamo Kyiv take on Maccabi Tel Aviv Photo: File
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first-leg of the UCL qualifying playoffs

  • The match will played at TSC Arena, Backa Topola, Serbia

  • Streaming and timing info

Maccabi Tel Aviv take on Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying tie at TSC Arena, Backa Topola, Serbia, on Thursday (August 21, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv football match.

Both teams featured in the Champions League qualifying round, but their campaigns ended prematurely. Interestingly, both suffered defeats at the hands of Pafos of Cyprus at different stages of the qualifiers, and have also crossed paths with Maltese outfit Hamrun Spartans.

The Yellows from Israel lost to Pafos 2-1 on aggregate despite playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifiers -- a result that relegated them to the Europa League third qualifying round.

They responded by defeating Hamrun Spartans 2-1 and 3-1 (5-2 on aggregate). And now, they face Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv for a place in the group stage of Europe's second tier.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, registered identical 3-0 wins over the Spartans in the second round of Champions League qualifiers. But they were handed a 3-0 defeat on aggregate by Pafos in the third round.

But unlike Maccabi, Dynamo enter the Europa League qualifiers in the playoffs, as the pathways stipulate: If a team loses in the UCL third qualifying round, it enters the UEL play-off round. Had they lost in the UCL play-offs, they would have gone straight into the UEL group stage.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met four times, and Dynamo Kyiv lead Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0, with two draws. They last met during the Champions League 2015-16 season. The Ukrainian side won the group stage match 1-0.

Both sides are eyeing back-to-back Europa League group stage appearances. Last season, Maccabi Tel Aviv finished 29th and Dynamo Kyiv settled for 34th in the revamped league.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv - Predicted XIs

Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XIs:

Mishpati; Asante, Stojic, Shlomo, Revivo; Peretz, Sissokho, Shahar; Davida, Madmon, Nicolaescu

Dynamo Kiev Predicted XIs:

Neshcheret; Tymchyk, Popov, Mykhavko, Vivcharenko; Buyalskyi, Brazhko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Kabayev, Vanat

Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs 1st Leg - Live Streaming

When is the Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?

The Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first-leg will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025 at 11:30pm IST at TSC Arena.

Where to watch the Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?

The Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.

