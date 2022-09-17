Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs England, T20I Cricket Series: Complete Schedule, Full Squads And Where To Watch

Amid catastrophic flooding, which has affected at least 33 million people, Pakistan will host England for a seven-match T20 International series starting Tuesday (September 20). England will return in December to play three Test matches. (More Cricket News)

The Jos Buttler-led England have already started training in Karachi for the series. The series is a build-up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 next month in Australia.

Upon arrival, Buttler said that the two teams can play an exciting cricket series to raise the spirits of millions of people suffering from the floods.

This is England's first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. They last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year. But England panicked after New Zealand's last-minute cancellation of the series in Pakistan and they pulled out, citing security concerns.

But earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century. And that has given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the confidence.

The PCB, while expressing confidence that the England series will also pass off safely, said that the successful Australia series had "demonstrated our event planning and operational skills."

The first four matches will be played at National Stadium, Karachi. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the remaining matches.

Here's all you need to know about the series:

TV channels and live streaming platforms for Pakistan vs England series

In India, the Pakistan vs England cricket series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the PAK vs ENG cricket series will be available on SonyLiv.

In Pakistan, the seven-match T20I series will be telecast on PTV Sports. Live streaming will be available on ARYZAP.

Elsewhere...

Australia: Fox Sports; Caribbean: Flow Sports; MENA: Etisalat; New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ; North America: Willow TV; Sub-Saharan Africa: Super Sports; United Kingdom: Sky Sports.

Pakistan vs England, T20I head-to-head record

The two teams have met 21 times in the shortest format of the game. England lead Pakistan 14-6 in the head-to-head record. There was one no result. England have won the last two meetings.

Pakistan vs England schedule

1st T20I on September 20 in Karachi.

2nd T20I on September 22 in Karachi.

3rd T20I on September 23 in Karachi.

4th T20I on September 25 in Karachi.

5th T20I on September 28 in Lahore.

6th T20I on September 30 in Lahore.

7th T20I on October 2 in Lahore.

All the matches start at 8:00 PM IST/7:30 PM local.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.