Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Check live streaming details of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match between Netherlands and Poland.

Netherlands have not lost a match to Poland since 1979. Twitter/@OnsOranje

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 5:09 pm

Poland and Netherlands face each other in their third match at the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday (IST). While Netherlands hold the top spot in Group 4 of League A with six points to their credit from two games, Poland are at the third position in the table with three points after playing two games. (More Football News)

Netherlands are undefeated in the tournament so far. They started with a 4-1 win over Belgium before beating Wales 2-1. The Oranje are on an 11-game unbeaten streak. Their last loss had come against Czech Republic at the UEFA Euro 2020.

On the other hand, Poland won their campaign opener 2-1 against Wales but are now coming into this game on the back of a 6-1 thrashing by Belgium. This makes the match against Netherlands further tough for them. They will have their task cut out on Monday (IST) as they last beat the Dutch side way back in 1979.

Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Netherlands vs Poland, Group A4
Date: June 12 (Sunday), 2022
Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Saturday)
Venue: De Kuip, Netherlands

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match

Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 17 matches against each other. Netherlands have won eight of them, while Poland have won three. The remaining six games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams met last in the UEFA Nations League in 2020. Netherlands had won the game 2-1.

Team news

Netherlands’ Tim Krul and Matthijs de Ligt miss the game due to their respective injuries, while Virgil van Dijk is unavailable for selection. On the other hand, Poland’s Jakub Moder has been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Likely starting XIs

Netherlands: Jasper Cillessen; Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake, Jurrien Timber; Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis; Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Matthew Cash, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Nicola Zalewski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jacek Goralski, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

