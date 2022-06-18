Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs England, 2nd ODI: Watch NED Vs ENG Cricket Match Live

It was always going to be a Herculean task for the Netherlands to match the English might in cricket. And it was there for everyone to see in Amstelveen when England set the record for the highest total in ODI cricket. England were disappointed though, failing to reach the magical 500-run mark. Now the visitors will have another chance to crack it. The second Netherlands vs England ODI will be telecast live. Also, follow NED vs ENG scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

So, this is what happened. With another team, led by Ben Stokes staying back home to prepare for a possible series sweep against reigning ICC World Test champions New Zealand, Eoin Morgan's England are in the Netherlands for a short ODI tour. And on Friday, they destroyed the Dutch with a veritable display of power-hitting at VRA Cricket Ground. The tour is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The smallish venue will host the remaining two ODIs too, and if the first match was any indication, there will be plenty more sixes and England could end up breaching that 500-run mark against an 'Associate' bowling attack. The disdainful manner in which Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone toyed with the Netherlands bowlers once again showed the disparity in world cricket. The IPL returnees were in a murderous mood. And with such brutality, there was some ball hunt too.

Both Buttler (162 off 70; 7x4s, 15x6s) and Livingstone (66 off 22; 6x4s, 6x6s) were involved in a 184-run stand in just 90 balls. But both the batters just missed out on AB de Villiers' ODI records of fastest 150 and 50 respectively. For the record, there was also a 222-run stand between Philip Salt (122 off 93) and Dawid Malan (125 off 109).

The scoreboard at the end of England's innings 🥵#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/IA3QSBZtYG — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2022

Sadly for the Netherlands, it was not a football or field hockey match. Oranje flavour was surely missing despite recognisable presence of revelers in orange colour. They did score a respectable 266 in reply but still lost the match by 232 runs. The Pieter Seelaar-led will eye an improved performance in their must-win game on Sunday.

Interesting fact : England opener Jason Roy (born in Durban, South Africa) was bowled by his cousin Shane Snater (born in Harare, Zimbabwe).

"Is it a matter of time before me make 500? I don't know. We'll keep trying to do it. It's a tough thing to try to achieve. It'll probably have to happen on a belting wicket at a small ground," Butler said after the match.

Netherlands vs England, ODI head-to-head record

England have won the previous four ODI meetings against the Netherlands -- by 49 runs, by 6 wickets, again another six-wicket win and 232 runs.

Overall, England are undefeated in seven matches, winning six and a no result (vs Sri Lanka). They last lost an ODI match in March 2021 (vs India). England have a 386-340 win-loss record in their 763 ODIs so far. There were eight tied matches and 29 no results.

Sunday's match will be the 97th ODI for the Netherlands. They have a win-loss record of 34-57 with one tie and four no results. They have lost the last ten matches. The last ODI win for them was against Ireland in June 2021.

The Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI match details

Match : Second ODI match of England's tour of Netherlands 2022;

Date : June 19 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 2:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local;

Venue : VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

How to watch Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI match live?

The live streaming of second Netherlands vs England ODI cricket match will be available on FanCode. There will be no TV broadcast for NED vs ENG in India.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Netherlands vs England cricket matches on the ECB website and app. Registration required.

Playing XIs in the first Netherlands vs England ODI match

The Netherlands : Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmed, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt.

England : Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley.

Expect the Netherlands to make some changes, but England are likely to field the same playing XI.

Squads

The Netherlands : Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Musa Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Fred Klaassen, Shane Snater