Live Streaming Of Mumbai City Vs Al-Shabab: How To Watch AFC Champions League Football Match Live

Former Indian Super League (ISL) 2021 champions, Mumbai City will make their AFC Champions League debut when they meet Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a Group B match on Friday. Mumbai City are the only Indian club competing in the 2022 AFC Champions League. The Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City will become the second Indian side to compete in Asia's top-tier tournament after FC Goa. Al-Jazira of the UAE and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq are the other teams in the group.

In the previous edition, FC Goa failed to open the account, losing three and drawing three in the league stage. The Guars finished third in the four-team Group E. This will be Al-Shabab’s 10th appearance in the AFC Champions League, with their best run having come in 2010 when they made it to the semifinals.

But Al-Shabad are making their return to the tournament after seven long years. seven years. The Riyadh-based club finished fourth in Group B in 2015 in their last outing.

Mumbai City Vs Al-Shabab Match And Telecast Details

When is Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League football match?

Mumbai City Vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League football match will be played on April 8 (Friday), 2022.

When is the kick-off time for Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab football match?

The kick-off time for Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab is 22:45 PM IST (20:15 PM local)

Where is Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab football match being played?

Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab match will be played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab match? The Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast AFC Champions League 2022 matches in India. The Mumbai City Vs Al-Shabab match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3.

Live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Likely Playing XIs

Mumbai City : Mohammad Nawaz; Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bradden Inman, Bipin Thounaojam, Igor Angulo.

Al-Shabab : Al-Qarni; Fawaz Al Saqour, Iago Santos, Hassan Tambakti, Motel Al-Harbi; Ever Banega, Alfred N’Diaye, Paulinho; Nawaf Al-Abed, Carlos, Hattan Bahebri.

Mumbai City Squad

Goalkeepers : Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh; Defenders : Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai; Midfielders : Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tondomba, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte; Forwards : Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Thounaojam, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Coaches Speak

Des Buckingham, Mumbai City : "We are happy to be here, especially this being the second appearance for an Indian club in the AFC Champions League and the first participation for us.

“Goa played in this competition before us and had three points from three draws and what that shows is that Indian players can compete at this level. We came here to compete and although there may be a gap between us and the Saudi Arabian club, we do have our strong points."