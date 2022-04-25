Live Streaming Of Manchester City Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: How To Watch Semifinal 1st Leg Live

It’s England vs Spain in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. English teams Manchester City and Liverpool are up against Spanish teams Real Madrid and Villarreal, respectively, in Europe's top competition. The semifinals will be two-legged with the first leg matches on April 26 and 27. (More Football News)

Real Madrid and Manchester City are the first teams to be in action in the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The Manchester City vs Real Madrid tie encounter start at 12.30 AM IST (8PM BST) Tuesday night.

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Real Madrid match can be seen live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu) and Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil, Telugu).

Viewers can also catch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid on SonyLiv app from 12:30 AM IST Tuesday night.

Real Madrid are trying to return to the final for the first time in four seasons and Manchester City are looking to reach their second consecutive final and continue their quest for a UEFA first Champions League trophy.

A record 13-time champion, Real Madrid are coming off thrilling series against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Manchester City are going from one Madrid team to another after knocking out Atlético Madrid in two hard-fought matches in the quarterfinals.

Team News

Manchester City: The English Premier League club will be missing the services of Kyle Walker who injured his ankle and still hasn’t returned. Joao Cancelo is suspended after picking up another yellow card. John Stones is still nursing a hamstring problem.

Real Madrid: It's still unknown if Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on midfielder Casemiro and defender David Alaba because of muscle injuries. Both players will travel to England.

Head-To-Head

Real Madrid have played Manchester City on four time in the UEFA Champions League losing twice and winning just once. One game ended in a tie. The last time both these teams met Manchester City won 2-1 with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scoring one goal each.

With AP Inputs