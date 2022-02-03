Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Despite their 10-match unbeaten streak coming to an end with loss to Bengaluru FC in their previous match, Kerala Blasters would look to come out on top against bottom-placed NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday night. (More Football News)

The Tuskers, whose 10-match unbeaten run was the longest by a team this season, have 20 points in their kitty from 12 games. They have played two games less than table-toppers Hyderabad FC and stand a good chance to go up in the table if they beat the Highlanders in the upcoming game.

Kerala have been impressive on defence by restricting the opposition from scoring in 5 of the 10 games they stayed unbeaten. Meanwhile, in rest of the five games, they conceded 6 goals.

"We have to continue working hard. In the last match, we played after a long time but the boys showed a good mentality to fight. The boys have a winners' mentality and we want our fans to know whatever game it is, we will fight for the logo and for the fans," Tuskers’ head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said before the game.

"We have to be ready to compete as the league is very hard and unpredictable. We also can't want to play in front of our home fans as I believe that will give us wings to fly," he added.

The campaign has been opposite for NorthEast United so far as they have managed to win just two of the 15 games played this season.

"We are focusing on tomorrow's game. We are not thinking about the heavy defeat in the last game. This is the best solution for us," said Highlanders ‘s head coach Khalid Jamil.

Head-To-Head

Kerala Blaster: 5

NorthEast United: 4

Draw: 6

Match Timings And Telecast Details

Match: Kerala Blasters Vs Northeast United

Date: February 4, 2022 (Friday)

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Telecast: Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV