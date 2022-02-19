Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan as Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 semi-final race nears its climax. Check match and telecast details.

Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match
ATK Mohun Bagan have won all three matches played against Kerala Blasters. Photo: India Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 5:55 pm

In a blockbuster Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match, Kerala Blasters FC bitter rivals and three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The rescheduled match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. (More Football News)

Kerala, who finished runners-up to ATK in the 2014 and 2016 editions, are still chasing their maiden ISL title. And this season, they are one of the title contenders.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United Dent Bengaluru FC's Top-Four Hopes

ISL 2021-22: Late Penalty Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City In Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Semifinals Kick Off On March 11, Final Takes Place On March 20

Kerala Blasters will look to halt ATK Mohun Bagan's winning run and cut the gap on them as well as Hyderabad FC, who play FC Goa later in the night. Kerala beat East Bengal to get back to winning ways in their last ISL match. They are fourth with 26 points from 15 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan have also played 15 matches, winning their last three games and breathing down league leaders Hyderabad's neck with the same number of points (29) but inferior goal difference.

Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan have won all three matches played against Kerala Blasters. In the first leg this season, ATKMB won 4-2.

Match and telecast details

Match: 66th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: February 19 (Saturday), 2022
Kick-off Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Players

Kerala Blasters: Adrian Luna, Prabhsukhan Gill
ATK Mohun Bagan: Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Indian Football Kerala Blasters ATK-Mohun Bagan Prabhsukhan Gill Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Live Streaming Preview Adrian Luna Prabhsukhan Gill Subhasish Bose Liston Colaco Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: New Zealand Register Biggest Win Over South Africa - Stats Highlights

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: New Zealand Register Biggest Win Over South Africa - Stats Highlights

Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs FC Goa: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Where To See IND Vs WI Cricket Match Live

IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely To Play As India Look To Test Bench Strength In 3rd T20I

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Named India Test Captain; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight