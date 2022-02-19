Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

In a blockbuster Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match, Kerala Blasters FC bitter rivals and three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The rescheduled match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. (More Football News)

Kerala, who finished runners-up to ATK in the 2014 and 2016 editions, are still chasing their maiden ISL title. And this season, they are one of the title contenders.

Kerala Blasters will look to halt ATK Mohun Bagan's winning run and cut the gap on them as well as Hyderabad FC, who play FC Goa later in the night. Kerala beat East Bengal to get back to winning ways in their last ISL match. They are fourth with 26 points from 15 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan have also played 15 matches, winning their last three games and breathing down league leaders Hyderabad's neck with the same number of points (29) but inferior goal difference.

Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan have won all three matches played against Kerala Blasters. In the first leg this season, ATKMB won 4-2.

Match and telecast details

Match : 66th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Date : February 19 (Saturday), 2022

Kick-off Time : 7.30 PM IST

Venue : Tilak Maidan, Goa

TV Channels : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Players