Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs FC Goa: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

League leaders Hyderabad FC face struggling FC Goa in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash at the Athletic Stadium, Goa on Saturday. With the chasing pack snapping at their heels, Hyderabad FC will look to leave no stone unturned in their bid to consolidate their place at the top. (More Football News)

Hyderabad are on 29 points from 16 games but have ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down their neck having the same number of points but with a game in hand. The Mariners take on Kerala Blasters earlier in the day but Manolo Marquez would want his wards to decide their own fate with a win on Saturday which would all but secure their place in the semifinals.

Powered by Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hyderabad are currently in the midst of their best-ever season. In their last match, they equalled their record points total in a single season of 29 points, in just 16 matches. They have also won eight matches this season, the most they have managed in a single season.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are not mathematically out of the semis race but realistically the defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan the other night virtually ended all their hopes. Goa are in the ninth spot with 18 points from 17 matches.

Head-to-head

FC Goa lead Hyderabad FC 3-0 in the head-to-head record. Two matches between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the last meeting.

Match and telecast details

Match: 95th match of Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

Date: February 19 (Saturday), 2022

Kick-off Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Players

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra

FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes