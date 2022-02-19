Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs FC Goa: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

Hyderabad FC will look to consolidate the lead at top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 points table with a win over FC Goa. Check match and telecast details.

Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs FC Goa: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match
FC Goa lead Hyderabad FC 3-0 in the head-to-head record. Two matches have ended in draws. Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 5:54 pm

League leaders Hyderabad FC face struggling FC Goa in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash at the Athletic Stadium, Goa on Saturday. With the chasing pack snapping at their heels, Hyderabad FC will look to leave no stone unturned in their bid to consolidate their place at the top. (More Football News)

Hyderabad are on 29 points from 16 games but have ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down their neck having the same number of points but with a game in hand. The Mariners take on Kerala Blasters earlier in the day but Manolo Marquez would want his wards to decide their own fate with a win on Saturday which would all but secure their place in the semifinals.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United Dent Bengaluru FC's Top-Four Hopes

ISL 2021-22: Late Penalty Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City In Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Semifinals Kick Off On March 11, Final Takes Place On March 20

Powered by Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hyderabad are currently in the midst of their best-ever season. In their last match, they equalled their record points total in a single season of 29 points, in just 16 matches. They have also won eight matches this season, the most they have managed in a single season.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are not mathematically out of the semis race but realistically the defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan the other night virtually ended all their hopes. Goa are in the ninth spot with 18 points from 17 matches.

Head-to-head

FC Goa lead Hyderabad FC 3-0 in the head-to-head record. Two matches between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the last meeting.

Match and telecast details

Match: 95th match of Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
Date: February 19 (Saturday), 2022
Kick-off Time: 9.30 PM IST
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Players

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra
FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Indian Football Hyderabad FC FC Goa Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Football Live Bartholomew Ogbeche Akash Mishra Jorge Ortiz Brandon Fernandes Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: New Zealand Register Biggest Win Over South Africa - Stats Highlights

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: New Zealand Register Biggest Win Over South Africa - Stats Highlights

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Where To See IND Vs WI Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely To Play As India Look To Test Bench Strength In 3rd T20I

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Named India Test Captain; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight