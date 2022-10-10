Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Football Match Live

Jamshedpur FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) sojourn against Odisha FC as last season's sheild winners look to start on a positive note in their opening fixture on their home turf - JRD Tata Sports Complex. (More Football News)

However, Odisha FC would look to play spoilsport, as they look to build on their last season's ISL campaign wherein they finished seventh. Odisha have signed Spanish defender Carlos Delgado and would also look to young centre-back Narender Gahlot to provide the base at the back. Odisha shipped in 43 goals last season and will look to correct the wrongs that were committed last campaign.

Odisha have roped in former Celta Vigo forward Pedro Martin to score the goals and he did show us a glimpse in the Durand Cup.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.



What time will the ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC played?



The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the LIVE broadcast of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be televised LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. You can also stream it on Disney+Hotstar.