Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, 2nd Semifinal: Watch Hyderabad FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, First Leg Match

Last year-finalists ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face Hyderabad FC in the second semifinal of Indian Super League 2021-22. The first leg game between the sides will be taking place on March 12 at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, while the second game will be played at the same venue on March 16. (More Football News)

It is worth noting that Hyderabad FC have entered their maiden ISL semi-final this time. They would have finished at the table top had they not lost to Jamshedpur FC at GMC Athletic Stadium on March 1. They finished at the second spot in the table with 38 points to their credit, 5 less than that of toppers Hyderabad FC.

"The good part is that this is the first time you reach the semifinals. The players will be nervous but in my opinion, the players will play freely and we have to enjoy this historic moment," Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez said.

"We need to play in a very good way because I think the four teams that finished in the top four are the four strongest teams in the competition. So we can expect two good games," he added.

Hyderabad will have their task cut out when they play against ATK Mohun Bagan, the side that had been unbeaten for 15 matches before the loss to Jamshedpur FC in their final league game.

"We are playing a very good team. They have a great squad. Hyderabad, after 20 games, will want to enjoy the playoffs and this is the reason they are a difficult team to beat. They have been brilliant this season and it has been perfect for them," Mariners head coach Juan Ferrando said.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played a total of 6 games against each other. Two of them have been won by ATK Mohun Bagan while 4 ended in a draw. This means that Hyderabad FC are yet to win a game against the Mariners. The most recent game between them had ended 2-1 in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan.

When is Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match is on March 12, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match will be played at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Which channel will live telecast Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.