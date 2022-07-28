Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Commonwealth Games Badminton: Watch Mixed Team Event Live

India badminton team will start its Commonwealth Games 2022 with a mouth-watering mixed team clash against Pakistan on Friday. All the matches will be telecast live. (More Badminton News)

India, the defending champions, will start as favourites against their unheralded rivals. India won the mixed team title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, defeating favourites Malaysia in the final. And most players from that title-winning team are in Birmingham. The notable absentee is Saina Nehwal.

India will also look to hand Pakistan another 5-0 thrashing. At Gold Coast four years ago, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ N. Sikki Reddy, Srikanth Kidambi, Saina Nehwal, Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa/Gadde Ruthvika Shivani won their respective matches in straight games in that Pool A meeting between the two teams. This time, India and Pakistan are in Group A, which also has Australia and Sri Lanka.

India vs Pakistan, badminton mixed team details

Match : There will be five matches -- one for each discipline (men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's and mixed doubles).

Date : July 29 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 6:30 PM IST;

Venue : National Exhibition Centre (NEC), West Midlands, England.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, badminton mixed team matches?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast India vs Pakistan, Commonwealth Games 2022 badminton mixed team matches live. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan, badminton mixed team matches will be available on SonyLiv.

Squads

India

Men: Lakshya Sen (singles, mixed team), Kidambi Srikanth (singles, mixed team), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (doubles, mixed team), Chirag Shetty (doubles, mixed team), B Sumeeth Reddy (mixed doubles); Women: PV Sindhu (singles, mixed team), Aakarshi Kashyap (singles, mixed team), Treesa Jolly (doubles, mixed team), Gayatri Gopichand (doubles, mixed team), Ashwini Ponappa (mixed doubles, mixed team).

Pakistan

Men: Murad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti; Women: Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique, Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique.