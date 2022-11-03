Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Ireland Vs New Zealand Super 12 Clash Live

New Zealand take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval in the final Super 12 clash for both sides. New Zealand are in a comfortable position when it comes to semifinal qualification. The Kiwis have won two games, lost one and one game got washed out because of rain. New Zealand sits at the table with five points and a healthy net run rate. They need to win their game against Ireland and they will qualify for the semifinals. (More Cricket News)

The Group 1 has turned into a group of death as New Zealand, Australia, England and even Sri Lanka have a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Out of the four teams, New Zealand seems to be best placed to clinch the semifinal berth but they will need to defeat Ireland. The Irishmen have already stunned twice by beating West Indies and England and if the Kiwis do take the game lightly, the fate could be similar.

New Zealand’s Glen Phillips has been in excellent form, scoring a hundred and a fifty in last two games. Though he couldn’t take the Kiwis to the finishing line against England, it was another impressive knock in the kitty.

Captain Kane Williamson needs to score runs more freely and at a healthy strike rate. Devon Conway has also struggled to give an explosive start in the last two games and will be hoping to get back the scoring momentum ahead of the semifinals.

On the other hand, Ireland are out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and can play spoilsport in New Zealand’s hopes of getting to the semifinal. Ireland did spring up a surprise against England but their losses to Sri Lanka and Australia ruled out any chances of qualification. The Irish have had a long tournament, playing the qualifiers and then the Super 12 games.

Lorcan Tucker has been Ireland’s highest run getter this tournament, with an average of 47.75 and the highest score of 71. Bowler Josh Little has picked up 8 wickets until now and will look to finish the tournament on a high note.

When And Where To Watch Ireland Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

In India, Star Sports has broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match begins at 9:30 AM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Ireland Vs New Zealand match. Live streaming of the Ireland Vs New Zealand match on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

