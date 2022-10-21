Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Australia Vs New Zealand Super 12 Match Live

Hosts Australia will lock horns with Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand to kick-off the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Australia vs New Zealand match can be seen live in India from 12:30 PM IST on Star Sports channels. (More Cricket News)

The Australia vs New Zealand live scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. The last time these two sides played in a World Cup match was during the last edition’s final in UAE with the Australians winning the title by eight wickets.

Form-wise, Australia are coming into the ICC T20 World Cup with back-to-back series losses against India and England. On the other hand, New Zealand were beaten by Pakistan in the recently-concluded tri-series final that also included Bangladesh.

Australia also lost to India again in a warm-up fixture in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As far as the Kiwis are concerned, the Kane Williamson-led side were bundled out for paltry 99 against South Africa while their match against India was washed out during the warm-ups.

So far, there hasn’t been any injury concerns for New Zealand. Explosive all-rounder Cameron Green on Thursday replaced injured reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis in Australia’s squad. The 27-year-old Inglis sustained an injury in a freak accident while playing golf when his six-iron snapped and cut his hand open at the New South Wales Club in La Perouse.

A genuine allrounder who can bat at any position and bowl medium pace, Green was in red-hot form against New Zealand and India last month. The 23-year-old had slammed two fifties at strike-rates around 200 during his maiden T20 series in India. He has played 7 T20Is, scoring 136 runs and takinf five wickets.

For the record, experienced opener Martin Guptill will be playing his seventh T20 World Cup for New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand are in Group 1 of Super 12 stage along with Afghanistan, England, qualifier Sri Lanka. Another qualifier from Round 1 Group B will join them.

Head-To-Head

Australia enjoy a 10-4 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is. In T20 World Cups, Australia faced New Zealand twice winning one and losing one.

When And Where To Watch Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the Australia vs New Zealand match. Live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand match on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult