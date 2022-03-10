India women’s hockey team will look for maximum points when they take on Germany in FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on the weekend. India will host Germany on March 12 and 13 in a double-legged tie with both matches starting at 5 PM IST. (More Hockey News)

The Indians began their campaign in the FIH Pro League with two big wins against Asian nemesis China in Muscat, Oman followed by a win and a loss against Spain, who are ranked No.6 in the world, at home.

On the other hand, Germany women have taken the field only twice in FIH Pro League. They lost to Belgium in their opening encounter in October last year before thrashing the same opposition 3-1 the next day. Star Sports will broadcast the India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches.

While the Indians have been in match practice, World No.5 Germany had a break after their FH pro League matches last year and then played the indoor season with the clubs. Prior coming to India, the Germans had only one camp of preparation.

This is also the first time Germany are visiting India in a couple of years and this will also be their first experience at the Kaling Stadium.

Head-To-Head

Since 2013, India have faced Germany thrice winning only once. Germany scored whopping 10 times compared to India’s three goals.

When are India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches?

The India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches are on March 12 and 13.

At what time India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches start?

The India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches start at 5:00 PM IST.

Where are India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches being played?

India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Which channel will live telecast India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches?

India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to watch live streaming of India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches?

The live streaming of India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.