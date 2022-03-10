Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of FIH Pro League 2021-22: Where To Watch India Women Vs Germany Women Hockey Matches

India women will play Germany women in FIH Pro League 2021-22 on March 12 and 13 in Bhubaneswar. Get live streaming details of IND-W vs GER-W.

Live Streaming Of FIH Pro League 2021-22: Where To Watch India Women Vs Germany Women Hockey Matches
Nikki Pradhan will play a big role for India against Germany in their FIH Pro League encounters. Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 4:32 pm

India women’s hockey team will look for maximum points when they take on Germany in FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on the weekend. India will host Germany on March 12 and 13 in a double-legged tie with both matches starting at 5 PM IST. (More Hockey News)

The Indians began their campaign in the FIH Pro League with two big wins against Asian nemesis China in Muscat, Oman followed by a win and a loss against Spain, who are ranked No.6 in the world, at home.

On the other hand, Germany women have taken the field only twice in FIH Pro League. They lost to Belgium in their opening encounter in October last year before thrashing the same opposition 3-1 the next day. Star Sports will broadcast the India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches.

Related stories

FIH Pro League Hockey: India Vs Germany Clashes Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: India Play England In Campaign Opener On July 3

FIH Pro League Hockey: India Women Beat Spain 2-1, Continue Winning Run

While the Indians have been in match practice, World No.5 Germany had a break after their FH pro League matches last year and then played the indoor season with the clubs. Prior coming to India, the Germans had only one camp of preparation.

This is also the first time Germany are visiting India in a couple of years and this will also be their first experience at the Kaling Stadium.

Head-To-Head

Since 2013, India have faced Germany thrice winning only once. Germany scored whopping 10 times compared to India’s three goals.

When are India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches?

The India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches are on March 12 and 13.

At what time India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches start?

The India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches start at 5:00 PM IST.

Where are India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches being played?

India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Which channel will live telecast India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches?

India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to watch live streaming of India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches?

The live streaming of India women vs Germany women FIH Pro League matches will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.  

Tags

Sports FIH Pro League 2021-22 FIH Women's Pro League 2021-22 Pro League Hockey Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Bhubaneswar Kalinga Stadium India Women's National Hockey Team Savita Punia Lalremsiami Hmar Field Hockey Hockey News Bhubaneshwar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?