Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Full Schedule And Fixtures, How To Watch India’s Matches Live

After a successful hosting of the men’s age-group tournament five years back, India is all set to stage another FIFA tournament with the U-17 Women’s World Cup beginning at the Kalinga Stadium from Tuesday. Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai and Goa will hold FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 games. (More Football News)

Indian football endured some tumultuous times in the past few months. After being banned by FIFA for the first time in 85 years for undue third-party interference, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quickly rose to occasion to vote former footballer Kalyan Chaubey as president via elections.

Chaubey defeated former national captain and legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 for the top post. Shaji Prabhakaran was elected as AIFF secretary general. FIFA lifted the AIFF ban on August 27 clearing the decks for India to host its first-ever FIFA women’s football tournament.

India have already announced their 21-member squad. Hosts India have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil. India will face USA on October 11, followed Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, the Indian team played a couple of friendlies in Spain as a part of preparation for the mega event. The Indian team lost to Sweden 1-3 in their opening fixture before thrashing WSS Barcelona Club 17-1.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby has full faith that the team will give Brazil and USA, a run for their money with an aim to qualify for the quarterfinals. “Of course, we're up against absolute top teams,” the 63-year-old told reporters in a virtual interaction ahead of the big meet.

“But if we have a really good day and the teams have a little bit weaker outing, there's always a chance for the team coming out like underdogs to win that game.” If we can score an early goal against one of these teams, they may get a little bit nervous, get stressed and so on.

If their respective senior FIFA rankings are of any indication, then USA are the world no 1. Brazil are in top-10, while Morocco (76) are the only nation below the 58-ranked India in the senior women’s rankings. All India’s matches will start from 8 PM IST.

There will be 24 group stage games. The knock-outs start on October 21. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four each.

Glimpses from Team USA 🇺🇸 training session ahead of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022.#KickOffTheDream #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/lXj7obSuEs — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 8, 2022

The top two teams of each group make the quarterfinals. Hosts India, Morocco and Tanzania are making their debuts at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Spain are the defending champions, having won their first title in 2018.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa will host the semifinals while the final is scheduled on October 30 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Navi Mumbai and Goa will also host the quarterfinal matches.

When And Where To Watch India’s Matches At FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Live?

Sports 18 has the broadcast rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel will live broadcast India’s matches at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. Live streaming of India’s matches will be available on JioCinema.

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, Team Brazil has started practicing at the #KalingaStadium under Coach Simone Jatoba.#KickOffTheDream #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/Po74szT1YP — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 6, 2022

Groups At FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Group A: India, Brazil, Morocco, USA

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, France, Canada

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Complete Fixtures At FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Group Stages

October 11 (Tuesday)

Morocco vs Brazil – Bhubaneswar – 4.30 PM IST

Chile vs New Zealand – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Nigeria – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

India vs USA – Bhubaneswar – 8.00 PM IST

October 12 (Wednesday)

Canada vs France – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Mexico vs China – Navi Mumbai – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Tanzania – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Colombia – Navi Mumbai – 8.00 PM IST

October 14 (Friday)

Brazil vs USA – Bhubaneswar – 4.30 PM IST

New Zealand vs Nigeria – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Chile – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

India vs Morocco – Bhubaneswar – 8.00 PM IST

October 15 (Saturday)

China vs Colombia – Navi Mumbai – 4.30 PM IST

France vs Tanzania – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Canada – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Mexico – Navi Mumbai – 8.00 PM IST

October 17 (Monday)

New Zealand vs Germany – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Nigeria vs Chile – Bhubaneswar – 4.30 PM IST

Brazil vs India – Bhubaneswar – 8.00 PM IST

USA vs Morocco – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

October 18 (Tuesday)

China vs Spain – Navi Mumbai – 4.30 PM IST

Colombia vs Mexico – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

France vs Japan – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

Tanzania vs Canada – Navi Mumbai – 8.00 PM IST

Knockouts

October 21 (Friday)

Quarterfinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up – Navi Mumbai – 4.30 PM IST

Quarterfinal 2: Group B Winenr vs Group A Runner-up – Navi Mumbai – 8.00 PM IST

October 22 (Saturday)

Quarterfinal 3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Quarterfinal 4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

October 26 (Wednesday)

Semifinal 1: QF 1 Winner vs QF 3 Winner – Margao – 4.30 PM IST

Semifinal 2: QF 2 Winner vs QF 4 Winner – Margao – 8.00 PM IST

October 30 (Sunday)

Third place: Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2 – Navi Mumbai – 4.30 PM IST

Final: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 – Navi Mumbai – 8.00 PM IST