Live Streaming Of FC Goa Vs Mumbai City, ISL 2021-22: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Match

It's derby delight in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday. A doubleheader of local/regional rivalries playing out in the confines of Goa. First, Kerala Blasters face Chennaiyin FC in the South Indian derby, then FC Goa meet holders Mumbai City FC in the Western derby. (More Football News)

Truth be told, an FC Goa vs Mumbai City rivalry is yet to gain the status of the South Indian derby or for that matter of fact, the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. But this burgeoning derby is one of the fiercest and when these two teams meet in Panaji, Goa tonight, expect tempers to fly.

Here's all you need to know about FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL football match

Two proud teams but with contrasting fortunes meet again. FC Goa, with all too visible Goan football legacy, have always been title contenders in the ISL. They had in fact won the league in the 2019-20 season and became the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage. But this season, they have been hit hard, in all possible senses -- poor results and the infamous departure of Juan Ferrando, who triggered his release clause to join ATK Mohun Bagan.

Now they are playing for the Goan pride. The Gaurs are languishing in the ninth spot with 18 points from 18 matches. They lost to league leaders Hyderabad FC in their last fixture and head coach Derrick Pereira would be hoping they can end the season on a high. They will face Kerala Blasters in their final match of the season.

For Mumbai, their ISL title defence hit the rough waters but it's not yet over. Des Buckingham's men have 28 points from 17 games and a win will take them level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan.

A win against Goa will also give them some breathing space in the fight for fourth place, ahead of Kerala Blasters FC, who they face in what could be a virtual shootout between the two teams for a place in the semis on Wednesday. They will then meet Hyderabad FC, who are already assured of a top-four finish.

Head to head

FC Goa lead Mumbai City FC 7-6 in the ISL head-to-head record. Five matches have ended in draws. In the first leg, Mumbai beat Goa 3-0.

Last season, Mumbai City and FC goa clashed in the first semis, with the former winning on a penalty shoot-out after the 2-2 and 0-0 draws.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 103 of Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa Vs Mumbai City

Date: February 26 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Panaji, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Key Players

FC Goa: Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes

Mumbai City: Bipin Thounaojam, Apuia (Lalengmawia Ralte)