Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive ISL Football Match

This is derby night! Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC clash in one of the biggest fixtures in Indian football tonight in Vasco, Goa. The 102nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will be televised live and fans can also stream it online. (More Football News)

Kerala Blasters are still in contention for a top-four finish in the ISL 2021-22. But Ivan Vukomanovic's men will need to win their remaining three matches for a possible semi-final spot. And it will not be easy. First, Chennaiyin FC in the South Indian derby tonight; then defending champions Mumbai City, followed by FC Goa.

Kerala lost to league leaders Hyderabad FC in their last outing, and are in fifth place with 27 points from 17 games. Mumbai City FC are fourth with 28, and the Islanders take on FC Goa on Saturday in a late kickoff, meaning Kerala would want to keep them on their toes with a victory earlier in the day.

Hyderabad are already through to the semis, making it a fight for the remaining three spots. Jamshedpur FC, with 31 points, are almost there, and have the advantage as they have two games in hand. So, it's now or never for Kerala. The two-time runners-up just can't afford to drop points.

For two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC, the ISL 2021-22 has been a topsy-turvy one. Now they are playing for pride and it doesn't get bigger than the South Indian derby. They are also in a six-match winless streak, with their last victory coming against NorthEast United FC, more than a month ago.

Chennaiyin FC are 8th in the ISL table with 20 points from 18 matches (five wins, five draws and eight defeats). Bozidar Bandovic's men play three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan in their final match of the season. Back-to-back wins will be a good way to sign off for any team.

Head-to-head

This is will be their 18th meeting between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC with the latter leading the head-to-head record 6-4. Seven matches have ended in draws. In the last meeting, Kerala blank Chennaiyin 3-0.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 102 of Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: February 26 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Key Stats

Chennaiyin FC need a win to hit the 50-win mark in the ISL. Only two teams, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, have achieved the feat so far. Also, they are on 199 goals. Only FC Goa have reached the magical 200-goal mark so far.

Key Players

Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Chennaiyin FC: Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali