Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Watch ENG Vs SA Cricket Match Live

After beating England comprehensively by 62 runs in the first ODI, South Africa would aim to seal the series in the second game on Thursday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The England vs South Africa second ODI can be seen live in India from 5:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

Although the spotlight was on England’s Ben Stokes in the first game, who was playing his final ODI, Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 134 and Anrich Nortje’s four wickets enthralled the crowds more. The ENG vs SA 2nd ODI scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

The Proteas recorded 333/5 as Van der Dussen shared century stands with Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) after winning the toss at Riverside Ground. In reply, England was all out for 271 with Stokes contributing with only five with the bat.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored half centuries in England’s chase but the middle-order was totally spineless to sustain the visiting bowlers. Captain Jos Buttler too need to fire with the bat.

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa's tour of England 2022, 2nd ODI;

Date: July 22 (Friday), 2022;

Time: 5:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local;

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI?

The second ODI cricket match between England and South Africa will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

In the UK, fans can watch ENG vs SA cricket match on Sky Sports Cricket. SuperSport will telecast ENG vs SA matches in South Africa.

England vs South Africa, ODI Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met 64 times in ODI cricket. The head-to-head record is 31-28 in the favour of South Africa. There was one tied match, and four no results. England and South have won four each in ODI bilateral series. Two series have ended in draws.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Matty Potts.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen.