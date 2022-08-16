Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs SA Cricket Live

After an entertaining white-ball series, South Africa will look to start on a positive note against England in the first of three Tests at Lord’s on Wednesday. The England vs South Africa first Test will be seen live in India from 3:30 PM IST.

The ODI series between England and South Africa ended on 1-1 after the third and final ODI ended was abandoned due to rain. The T20 series went in South Africa’s way 2-1 after the visitors won the first two games. England secured a consolation victory in the third.

However, South Africa suffered a huge blow before the Test series as fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the series after suffering a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear. He picked up the injury during the tour match against England Lions. No replacement has been named.

On the other hand, the hosts will be bolstered by the return of Ollie Robinson. The seamer, who hasn’t played for England since the West Indies tour due to a back injury earlier this year, is named for the first two Tests.

Robinson replaces Jamie Overton in the 14-man squad. Ben Foakes has been trusted to keep the wickets against South Africa. Foakes missed the India Test due to COVID-19. Uncapped Harry Brook has been retained.

England vs South Africa Head-To-Head

England have met South Africa 153 times, winning 64 matches out of them. England lost 34 games while 55 ended in draws.

When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa First Test Match in India?

Sony Sports channels will live telecast the England vs South Africa Test series. The England vs South Africa first Test will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

Squads

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robbinson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.