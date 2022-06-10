Live Streaming Of England Vs Italy: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 Match Live

Two European giants - Italy and England - face each other in their third match at the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sunday (IST). While Italy hold the top spot in Group 3 of League A with four points to their credit from two games, England are at the bottom of the table with one point after playing two games. (More Football News)

While the Three Lions are coming on the back of a 1-0 loss to Hungary and 1-1 draw against Germany, Italy played a 1-1 draw against Germany before defeating Hungary 2-1.

England were impressive in their qualifying group for the FIFA World Cup 2022, but the ongoing UEFA Nations League that followed has seen them longing for their first victory in the 2022-23 edition. On the other hand, Italy have missed out on a ticket to Qatar but have so far tried well to keep their game unaffected by it.

England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: England vs Italy, Group A3

Date: June 12 (Sunday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Saturday)

Venue: Molineux Stadium, England

How to watch England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League match

England vs Italy, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 28 matches against each other. Italy have won 12 of them, while England have won eight. The remaining eight games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams last met in the UEFA European Championships in 2021. Italy won the game 3-2 on penalties after the regulation time saw both the teams scoring a goal apiece.

Team news

While James Justin is set to miss the game due to an injury, Kalvin Phillips, Fikayo Tomori and Phil Foden are also doubtful for England’s upcoming match. On the other hand, Italy’s list of injured players is long. Domenico Berardi, Moise Kean, Mattia Zaccagni, Nicolo Zaniolo, Andrea Pinamonti, Cristiano Biraghi and Enrico Chiesa are all injured.

Likely starting XIs

England: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish.