Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Still Doubtful For Lord's Cricket Match

A confident Indian team looks set to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord's on Thursday despite Virat Kohli's dodgy groin and dismal form. The ENG vs IND second ODI will be live telecast in India from 5:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The ENG vs IND second ODI live scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. Former India captain, Kohli, who is enduring a prolonged bad patch, missed the first game due to a groin strain and it is still not clear if he is fit for the second game.

Kohli's poor show, however, hasn't affected the team much as it is playing extremely well in the white-ball games. After clinching the T20 series 2-1, it cantered to a convincing 10-wicket victory in the opening ODI.

While the negative aspect of Kohli's absence is not getting a solid show from the country's premier batter in pressure games, on the flip side, his poor form is an opportunity for others to show that they can win games on their own as Suryakumar Yadav did in final T20 at Nottingham.

Rohit Sharma and his men will hope that the pitch at the Lord's plays like Oval, where conditions helped them get lateral movement both in the air and off the track.

With Bumrah in the form of his life and the ever-dependable Mohammed Shami ready to torment the opposition with his bagful of tricks, skipper Rohit will focus more on Shreyas Iyer and his ever-compounding problems facing the short ball.

The conditions in Oval would have been a great learning experience for the flamboyant Mumbaikar but the skipper himself with a wide array of horizontal bat shots ensured that Iyer could just cool his heels in the confines of the Indian dressing room during the series-opener.

For Rohit, the 58-ball-76 is some kind of reassurance that his process has been spot-on and that he can play the high-risk pull-shot with successful percentage. On the other hand, England would like to exploit the surface which has been a batting belter with the likes of Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone on their side.

England vs India, ODI Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have so far met 104 times in ODIs, with India leading the head-to-head record 56-43. There were two tied matches and three no results.

England vs India, 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: India's tour of England 2022, 2nd ODI match;

Date: July 14 (Thursday), 2022;

Time: 5:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local;

Venue: Lord’s

How To Watch England vs India, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live?

The 2nd ODI cricket match between England and India will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.