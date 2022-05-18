Live Streaming Of Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Rangers: Watch UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Final Live

Two proud sides, Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany and Glasgow Rangers of Scotland will fight for the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 title at Seville, Spain Wednesday night (early Thursday morning in India). This may be Europe's second-tier club competition, often overshadowed by the UEFA Champions League, but expect a clash for ages tonight. Seville has been already put on alert with some 150,000 fans expected for the final. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Glasgow Rangers match will be telecast live.

Besides the glittering trophy and USD 9.73 million in prize money, the winners of tonight's Europa League final will also get a group stage spot in the 2022-23 Champions League. The winners will also earn the rights to challenge the Champions League winners, either Liverpool or Real Madrid, in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10.

Both Eintracht Frankfurt Germany and Rangers are looking to end their decades-old European trophy drought. Frankfurt haven't won a European trophy in more than 40 years, while the Rangers' last European title came 50 years ago. Frankfurt’s last continental title came in 1980 in the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League, while Rangers last lifted a European trophy when they won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers have finished second in the Scottish Premiership, behind Celtic and thus guaranteed themselves a place in the next season’s Champions League qualifying round, third round. But for Frankfurt, if they lose tonight, there will be no European football next season. Oliver Glasner's men finished a lowly 11th in the German Bundesliga.

Here's how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Glasgow Rangers, UEFA Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League final venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain;

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers match kick-off time: 12:30 AM IST on May 19 (Thursday)/21:00 PM CEST (Wednesday);

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, TV channels: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 channels in South Asia;

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, live streaming: SonyLIV and Jio TV.

For global TV listing, CLICK HERE.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt lead Rangers 2-0 in the head-to-head record. The last time they met, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-3 in 1960.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, likely playing XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt : Kevin Trapp; Almamy Toure, Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre.