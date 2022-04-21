Live Streaming Of Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Watch DC Vs RR Cricket Match Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash on Friday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai has all the makings of becoming a classic Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Two talented sides with match-winners galore on either camp! Jos Buttler, David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult -- to name a few, then the captains Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, and their veritable support casts. Even with COVID-19 cases, this is one fixture that can enliven everyone. The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream DC vs RR live online.

Hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Capitals didn't let their health worries compromise on-field performance. On Wednesday, Rishabh Pant & Co probably produced their finest performance so far this season -- a nine-wicket thrashing of power-packed Punjab Kings. This was after two of their overseas players and a host of support staff members contracted coronavirus. The win helped Delhi Capitals move to sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins and three defeats in six outings.

Delhi remained determined and focussed. So thus, their opponents Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson & Co have won four and lost two in their six matches so far in IPL 2022. In their last match, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs with Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal once again leading the way with a century and hat-trick respectively. They are the leading scorer and wicket-taker in the league. A win, and they move to second.

Team News

Delhi Capitals : There's no reason to change a winning combination, unless something untoward happens. Delhi camp is a nervous lot but they should be able to field the strongest XI - the one that took on Punjab.

So here's the likely playing XI for Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kuldeep Yadav, with 13 wickets, is only behind his 'Kulcha' rival/partner Yuzvendra Chahal's 17 in the wicket-takers charts. David Warner is another key player for Delhi.

Rajasthan Royals : They have both the Purple Cap and Orance Cap holders in their ranks. But the Royals are much more than Buttler and Chahal. They are also likely to go with the same XI that took the field in the last match.

Here's RR's likely playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Head-to-head

This is the 25th meeting between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. And nothing separates the two. It's 12-12 in the head-to-head records.

Last season, Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Delhi. Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in Abu Dhabi.

How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Cricket Match?

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 match 34 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Fans can stream the RR vs DC match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pitch And Venue

Wankhede Stadium has so far hosted six matches in IPL 2022. Chaing teams have dominated so far, winning the first four matches. Delhi Capitals have played one and lost one here. Rajasthan Royals have played two, and won one at the venue. Wankhede pitch is known for being batting friendly, and with the match starting 7:30 PM IST, the team winning the toss should bowl first.

Squads

Delhi Capitals : Rishabh Pant (c), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull and KS Bharat.

Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.