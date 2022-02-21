Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs Odisha FC: How To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match 97

Bengaluru FC face Odisha FC in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match. Check match and telecast details.

Bengaluru FC lead Odisha FC 3-1 in the head-to-head record. Composite: ISL Photos

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 4:19 pm

Former champions Bengaluru FC face a stern test against Odisha FC in a must-win Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter on Monday at Athletic Stadium, Panaji, Goa on Monday. (More Football News)

Both sides need to win their remaining fixtures to realistically keep ISL semi-final hopes alive.

Bengaluru, who won the league in the 2018–19 season, are sixth in the points table with 23 points from 17 games, four adrift of fourth-placed Kerala Blasters. Odisha are a spot below at seventh having 22 points from 17 encounters.

Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC lead Odisha FC 3-1 in the head-to-head record. There was one draw too. The last time the two teams met in their first game of the season, Odisha ran out 3-1 winners.

Match and telecast details

Match: 97th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC
Date: February 21, 2022
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Panaji, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Key Players

Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva, Danish Farooq
Odisha FC: Javi Hernandez, Jonathas Cristian.

